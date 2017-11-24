Hayes Train Special begins chugging along for 24th year

For 24 years, the Hayes Train Special has been chugging along.

The interactive train display is a Fremont tradition that visitors enjoy every holiday season.

Visitors can control the aspects of the train's movements along the track using interactive buttons.

The display, now open at the Hayes Presidential Center, is open until January 7.

