Thanksgiving is over, time to think about putting up your tree

It's now officially time for those who wait for Thanksgiving to pass to get in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas tree farms across the area including Matthes Evergreen Farm in Ida and the Wheeler Christmas Tree Farm in Whitehouse will be hopping from now until the big day.

The season kicked off on Friday at Wheeler Farms.

The farm has been there for 70 years, with the Wheeler family at the helm for 27 years.

"Each year we are selling a little bit more. People are getting to recognize the importance of a real tree in their home. Families, we're all moving too fast. It's a great time of year to just sit around, talk to each other, and have the Christmas tree as a focal point. A real tree from a local farm," said owner Duke Wheeler.

Families there are enjoying the fun of picking out that special Christmas tree without any of the hassle.

The farm cuts, wraps and loads the trees onto your vehicle for you.

Wheeler Christmas Tree Farm is located across from the Butterfly House on Obee Road.

