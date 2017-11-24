LCCCC offering Black Fur-I-Day deals on dogs, puppies

Retail stores aren't the only ones with great deals on Black Friday.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is making an offer you can't refuse.

As part of their fourth-annual Black Fur-I-Day adoption event, adoptions are as low as $5.

The center says they have more than 70 dogs and puppies looking for forever homes.

Add some puppy love to your family from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

The center is offering other deals throughout the day.

