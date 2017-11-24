Score deals, make a child's Christmas at Franklin Park Mall this Black Friday

Malls all over America, including Franklin Park, were filled with Black Friday shoppers looking for deals and preparing for Christmas.

Shoppers lined up outside the stores inside the mall to score great holiday deals, which Casey Pogan of the Franklin Park Mall says there's no shortage of.

The mall has a promotion this weekend with music star Gwen Stefani to give away her new single "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

"So the first 300 shoppers to visit us in the food court get a postcard for the free download of that song. Additionally there's a sweepstakes you can enter to win a $300 mall shopping spree on top of all the deals that the retailers are running, of course," Pogan said.

She says it's absolutely worth it to come to the mall to take advantage of all the discounts and free giveaways.

"A lot of retailers I've seen this season are doing gift with purchase. Justice, for example, has a giant duffel bag, Bath and Body Works is running a lot of buy-one-get-one free type of sales, Pink has $30 leggings which are all the rage this season. Depending on what you're looking for, I'm sure they have a deal for you," said Pogan.

The mall was open on Thanksgiving, which Pogan says is an effort to make the crowds a little less crazy.

"It really has been a steady flow of consistent traffic. Being open on Thanksgiving, it sort of spreads that 6 a.m.m rush over more hours. But the stores are reporting great traffic and sales so far, so it's a good kickoff to the holiday season for sure," said Pogan.

But still, the mall was packed with shoppers. Some buying for themselves, others preparing for Christmas.

"It has been bizarre all day. It's been chaos, just people everywhere. You can't really move or go anywhere, so it's been pretty crazy," said Black Friday shopper Gracie Klatt.

Those out shopping on Black Friday at the mall, or any day before Christmas, can also check out the Christmas tree in Center Court.

This tree is a special one. It holds tags with presents you can buy for a foster child in the care of Lucas County Children Services.

These children might not receive a present for Christmas without your help. You can buy an unwrapped gift, then deliver that gift to the security office at the mall.

The simple gesture will ensure every child has something to open on Christmas Day.

