Thanksgiving shoppers score deals

Some folks are getting a jump on their holiday shopping by heading out to stores Thursday. Folks are certainly excited to take advantage of this shopping opportunity.

For many, Thanksgiving is all about turkey and football.

At Franklin Park Mall on the other hand, ambitious shoppers have been scoring great deals. This has become a part of the family tradition for lots of those who braved the cold to catch some savings.

Sabir Gourny was out for yet another year with his mom ,who was looking to maximize her deals.

“We’re going to wait until the mall actually opens and then go to a couple stores and then, hopefully get some stuff,” Gourny said.

Personally, he was looking to score deals on Nike and Adidas wear.

While the lines outside the door were long, once inside, crowds were much calmer than they are expected to be tomorrow.

The Franklin Park JC Penney store opened up at 2 p.m. Within a matter of minutes, doorbuster deals and coupons had already run out.

Shopper Terrine McCroskey was there looking for a deal on longer length jeans, something she shops at JC Penney for regularly anyway.

“Yes, this is the only store I’m shopping at," McCroskey said. "And then I’m going with family.”

Employees were excited and ready to go when shoppers arrived. The theme of the day seemed to be smiling faces all around. Those in stores today still remembered the spirit of Thanksgiving.

