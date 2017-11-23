OSU vs Michigan: the Big Game Forecast

The Game: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

When: Saturday at noon on FOX 36

After a chance of an early morning shower...

Dry weather is expected for tailgating AND for the football game.

West winds will gust to 20-25 mph through the course of the game.

Temperatures will be in the 40s, not bad for this time of year.

Who will win? We don't do that here. It is easier to forecast the weather.

Enjoy the game and most of all have fun! Robert Shiels WTOL