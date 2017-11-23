Drug dealer ordered to pay for funeral of teen who overdosed

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett sentenced 29-year-old Michael Chandler to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered Chandler to pay $9,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to drug distribution.

The teen, identified in court documents as J.H., was found dead of an overdose in April 2016 in his home in Campbell County, Kentucky. Police said they traced the fentanyl that killed him back to Chandler.

Investigators said they searched Chandler's home and found a large quantity of fentanyl, along with cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.

A message seeking comment was left with Chandler's attorney.

