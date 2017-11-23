Two killed in Wood County crash identified as sisters, mother in critical condition

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Wood County.

The crash happened on US 6 at Rudolph Road in Plain Township.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, a southbound Ford Focus failed to yield at a stop sign. The Focus collided with a Ford Explorer.

Sisters Amy Grace Mussard, 58, and Celia Jane, 62, were in the front seat of the Focus at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother, 90-year-old Katherine Mussard was transported by air ambulance to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver and passengers in the Explorer were transported to the hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.