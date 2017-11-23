Sylvania police find missing adult - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania police find missing adult

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania police have located a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say 82-year-old Charles Fackelman was last seen at the VFW Post 2898 on west Alexis Road in Toledo around 8 p.m.

Fackelman is described as a white male standing at five feet five inches and weighing 158 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he left the VFW in a black and white cab.

Police say Fackelman suffers from dementia. 

He has been returned back to his daughter. 

