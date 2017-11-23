3 men rob woman in parking garage, police arrest 2 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 men rob woman in parking garage, police arrest 2

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were on the scene of a robbery in a downtown parking garage on Tuesday. 

The robbery occurred at the parking garage on North Summit Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say an officer was patrolling the downtown area when someone told them a woman had been robbed in the parking garage. 

The civilian told police three black men were spotted fleeing the scene into the parking garage on Superior Street. 

Police responded to the Superior Street garage and arrested two men who matched the description of the robbers.

After an investigation, it was determined the two men were involved in the robbery and were taken into custody. 

They are being held at the Lucas County Jail.

