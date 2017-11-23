Man pulls gun on store managers trying to stop robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man pulls gun on store managers trying to stop robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a man succeeded in robbing a Toledo store after pulling a gun on the managers trying to stop him on Tuesday. 

The robbery occurred at the Family Dollar on Cherry Street around 1 p.m.

Police say two managers were working at the store when they noticed a man trying to leave the store with items he didn't pay for.

The managers confronted the man who got physical with them, according to police. 

Police say one of the managers wrestled him to the ground when the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees.

Police say the employees stopped fighting with the man, and the man left the store with the unpaid items.

Police say the man possibly left the store in a gold Ford Taurus with a possible license plate of FAA 9320. 

The employees believe the man's name is Keith, aka KEY, and that he attended Start High School.

The man is described as being a light-skinned black male standing at six feet and weighing 170 pounds with a full beard. He was wearing a flannel jacket with a grey hood at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

