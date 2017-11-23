Inmate escapes custody while being treated at hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in Ohio are searching for a corrections center inmate who escaped custody while in the process of being treated at a hospital.

Warren County sheriff's deputies were called to the Community Corrections Center Wednesday night on a report of an inmate who had escaped custody of corrections center staff at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Authorities say 31-year-old Robert Langford was last seen running from the hospital wearing a hospital gown.

Langford was sentenced to the corrections center after being convicted of drug offenses.

It was not immediately known why he was being treated at the hospital.

