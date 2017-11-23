Crews fight fire at lived-in home

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Oregon Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on the 1900 block of Oakdale Avenue between East Broadway Street and Woodville Road around 6 a.m.

Police say someone lives in the home, but was not home at the time of the fire.

The homeowner says she and her daughters were staying with family when the fire started at their home.

Oakdale Avenue was blocked off due to the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the front of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

