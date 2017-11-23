Drunk driver pulled from vehicle by OSHP trooper after crashing into ditch

Police were on the scene of a crash that started in Sandusky County and ended in Wood County on Thanksgiving Day.

The crash occurred on US 23 north of Gibsonburg Road in Freedom Township around 2 a.m.

Police say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was on a traffic stop when he saw a car, driven by 28-year-old Devin Foreman, traveling on State Route 600 in Sandusky County run a stop sign at US 23.

Police say Foreman hit a sign and drove through a field and into a ditch, leaving the vehicle partially underwater.

The trooper who witnessed the crash pulled Foreman from the vehicle and gave him medical assistance until EMS arrived.

Police say Foreman was not wearing his seatbelt and hit his face on the windshield when he crashed into the ditch.

Police say Foreman was also under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs when the crash occurred.

Foreman was taken to St. Charles Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to wear his safety belt and failure to stop at a stop sign.

