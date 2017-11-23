Driver on the run after crashing into pole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver on the run after crashing into pole

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A driver is on the run after hitting a pole in south Toledo.

The crash occurred on the 1500 block of South Avenue around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say the driver crashed into a pole, causing the top of the pole with power lines to go through the windshield of a parked truck. 

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot.

Toledo Edison crews were on the scene to fix the downed pole.

