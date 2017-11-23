Perrysburg students help out for the holidays

Wednesday morning started with a pep talk from Fr. Herb Webber to third, fourth and fifth graders inside St. John the XXIII in Perrysburg. And then the students, apart of the 345 club, got to get moving.

"It's really fun i get to see my friends and help the community," said Erin Ross, a student St. John XXIII.

Bags and boxes of donated food items from parishioners went into the hands of the students. From collecting those donations at their church in Perrysburg and bringing them to east Toledo. The students learned that even a box of rice or can of soup can help.

"It's not just my family bringing in one box it's tons of families bringing in tons of boxes," said Keegan Lynth, another student from St. John XXIII]

The pantry serves 2,500 people throughout the year and its holiday donations form this group along with others that will keep these shelves stocked for six months.

