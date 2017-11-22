Man faces involuntary manslaughter charge after delivering drugs

A man accused of delivering drugs that ended up killing another man, is behind bars.

Oregon Police Detectives said 32-year-old Jeffery Bailey was in rehab following an amputation of his right leg back in January at Heartland Nursing.

According to detectives, during his stay at Heartland, Bailey called Louis Sommer to drop off heroin. Police said Sommer delivered the drugs and Bailey shot up and died.

But an autopsy showed that Bailey shot up on fentynal rather than heroin.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered that Sommer had delivered drugs to Bailey while he was still a patient at St. Charles Hospital where the amputation was performed.

Sommer is waiting for an arraignment on an involuntary manslaughter charge at the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.