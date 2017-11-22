St. John's Jesuit packs up for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is still recovering from hurricane Harvey damage. In the spirit of giving one local high school is doing their part to help those in need.

The St. John's Jesuit boys basketball team loaded up boxes over the weekend. They teamed up with Dr. Richard Paat, a clinical professor at the University of Toledo.

Dr. Paat is taking medical supplies needed to those in Puerto Rico who are still facing the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

He has gone to more than 70 countries helping those who face disasters and said the help from people in Toledo make his trips possible.

The St. John's team agreed that it's important to help those in need, but they feel it helps them as well.

"It feels great, just us building team chemistry and going out and helping people and we don't have to do this but it's our motto here and being part of a brotherhood," said St. John's Jesuit senior, Vincent Williams.

"It's always good to help someone out that has less than you or that needs it so it's just good to do it with the guys that we're playing with and for team bonding also," St. John's Jesuit senior, Houston King.

The proceeds from Friday night's game will also be going toward hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and all St. Johns students get in free.

