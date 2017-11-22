New Jolly's location opens in Tiffin

Fans of root beer and coney dogs have something to celebrate, as Jolly's Drive In officially opened their new location in downtown Tiffin Wednesday.

Founded in 1947, Jolly's was announced to close last August. But after much community support, owner Diane Hassinger decided on finding a new location.

For the last year, she has renovated the previously vacant storefront of the Laird Arcade. And on Wednesday, the doors of the new Jolly's officially opened.

"Excited but nervous. In the other place, when we opened up I knew what to expect. This place, I don't know what to expect, how it's going to handle, and what's going to work out. But it will, it always does," said Hassinger.

Word spread fast online and a steady stream of regulars poured in for the lunch rush. They even had a few drive-through customers.

The Jolly's fans were thrilled to see that the menu is unchanged, even though the setting is now different.

"It's a little disappointing, but it is the same food and the same service. So, happy to be here," said Kelsey Ames, former Jolly's employee.

"It's a staple, everyone loves the place. They love the tradition of being able to come in and know things haven't changed in 50 years to get the chicken, to get the coney foot-long, and just to have a glass of root beer. It means everything to the community," said Mike Herdlick.

The new downtown Tiffin Jolly's is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.