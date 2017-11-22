Humane Society of Seneca County offers adoption holiday special.

Folks in Seneca County can add a new furry friend to their family, just in time for the holidays.

The Humane Society of Seneca County is at it's limit for holding animals. They are at capacity for dogs, and have 79 cats on site, which is why beginning Wednesday, adoption fees are drastically lowered for two weeks.

The hope is to create as much room as possible before the cold weather sets in, while also giving many of these deserving animals a permanent home.

"Cats and kittens are $10, all of our dogs are $50, and we have three bunnies and those are $5 each. Come meet them, as soon as you meet them you'll fall in love with them," said Tracy Haver with the Humane Society of Seneca County.

The humane society will be closed through the Thanksgiving Day weekend and this special will only run for two weeks.

More information about the Humane Society of Seneca County can be found here.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.