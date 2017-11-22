Thanksgiving Miracle: Toledo charity receives outpour of support after trailer theft

Volunteers at a local non-profit organization were brought to tears by the help they received from the community after they were the victim of a crime.

A trailer needed by Cornucopia volunteers in west Toledo to pick up their weekly food donations for the 350 families they serve was stolen, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"You really have to be cold hearted to do such a thing to be cold hearted to do that to those who help others others in need," said Dana Warnke, a volunteer at Cornucopia.

But it wasn't long after word got out about the organization's misfortune, that good Samaritans stepped forward and offered their time and trailers.

Pure evil turned into a pure blessing. The organization was able to transport more food here than they ever could have done on their own.

"The amount of people that helped or wanted to help was unbelievable," said Terry Marsh with Cornucopia.

Three trailers brought a load of produce, bread and non-perishables the the Cornucopia that will offer families a big variety of options Wednesday and keep the shelves stocked for some time to come.

"Families in Toledo will definitely benefit today," said Marsh.

