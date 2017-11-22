Part of SR 795 to be named after fallen soldier

A portion of State Route 795 will soon be named after someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Belkofer, a Rossford High School graduate, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

You may remember, his mother introducing President Obama at 2016's Democratic National Convention.

Thanks to a Ohio Senate bill sponsored by Randy Gardner, the highway will be named after the fallen hero from Simmons to Tracy Road.

Perrysburg Township approved the change last night. Perrysburg Township Trustee, Bob Mack said it was a no brainer.

"He gave his life for the freedoms we enjoy today in Afghanistan and it seems like our community should find some way to pay tribute to somebody that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Mack.

Belkofer's mom said he often took 795 to get home.

Gardner expects the final touches on the bill within the next few weeks.

