MLK Kitchen for the poor feast

The Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor in Toledo is carrying on a nearly 50-year tradition by serving families this Thanksgiving season.

Workers there hosted a special feast Wednesday afternoon for families, friends, neighbors and strangers.

Members of the Saint Francis de Sales varsity basketball team even stopped by to help serve the food and clean up.

"Just to be able to give you know, I'm, you know that's what it's all about giving you know, uh God you know gave his only begotten Son for this world and it's all about giving," said John Savage, Board Member.

The M-L-K Kitchen for the poor will be closed the rest of this week for Thanksgiving.

However, it will open back up on Monday.

