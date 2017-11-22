Former Michigan player makes his comeback to the Big House

After stepping out of the maze and blue to play in the NFL, Clay High School graduate, Jordan Kovacs is back in the Big House.

Kovacs is learning to be a coach under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

He's just beginning his coaching career, but coaching is something he says he has wanted to do for a long time.

"I think I knew that really junior year-ish is when I was like this coaching thing could be for me. But, as soon as I knew it was over in the NFL, I was eager to get into the coaching world," Kovacs said. "I reached out to coach Harbaugh and made it happen. From day one I've fallen in love and I'm excited about it."

He spent this year learning the intricacies of the game and putting together a practice plan.

But this week against Michigan's bitter rival Ohio State, Kovacs will use some of his personal knowledge of the rivalry to help some of the young guys.

"The most important thing I can say to a guy in a big game like this is to just do your job. I think its easy to try to do someone else's job or try play a role that's bigger than your own," Kovach said. "But, just do your job, have fun, cut it loose and just go make plays."

Even though he loves his new role as a coach, Kovacs says he still misses playing the field.

"Yeah, I do miss playing. I haven't shaken that bug yet. But, it will come. I think this is close as I can get to playing," Kovach said. "There's sometimes when I'm watching the guys out there practicing I wish I could juts throw on my cleats and practice with them and show them a few things. But, I think that I'm easing into the coaching world and I like it."

Coach Harbaugh thinks Kovach has a bright future ahead of him.

"You know, outstanding. He's going to be tremendous coach. He's already good," Harbaugh said. "He's been able to take his playing experience, ability as a leader to be a good learner. Once again understand the ways of coaching and the ways of our team. He's already become an asset."

