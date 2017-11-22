OSHP, MSHP team up in friendly rivalry to promote safe driving

(WTOL) - The Ohio and Michigan State Highway Patrols teamed up in a friendly social media competition for a good cause.

Police issue more drinking citations on the day before Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

With the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan game, both highway patrols want to reduce, if not eliminate, unnecessary deaths caused by impaired drivers.

Just like the football game, OSHP wants to win this rivalry as well.

"What we're asking people to do is go to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page. Scroll down to the video that's pinned to the top and like it and share it, then tell all your friends to like it. Take the pledge to drive sober, and help the Ohio State Highway Patrol beat that agency from up north," said Lt. Robert Sellers, public affairs commander of the OSHP.

The police department with the least likes has to wear the other team's colors.

More importantly, police are hoping this competition reminds people to buckle up and safely share the road.

If you see an impaired driver on the road or anything else that warrants police attention, you can reach OSHP at #677.

