Toledo's third-annual Turkey Chase draws record-breaking crowd

Thanksgiving is a time celebrate traditions with friends and family.

This year, thousands of people made a new Thanksgiving tradition at the Turkey Chase.

The family fun walk and 5K started at the WTOL station on Summit and Cherry Streets and ran through downtown Toledo.

"People loved it," Amy Fenton, who dressed as a Pilgrim for the event, said. "Everyone was cheering each other on."

A record-breaking 3,095 people joined in the race for a good cause.

The run benefited the Cherry Street Mission, Hannah's Socks and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Money from the entry fees help needy families in the community by providing them with a warm meal and new, clean socks.

Senior vice president of mission advancement at the Cherry Street Mission Max Lambdin said he believes those participating know the positive impact they're having on the community.

"People come out for this for fun, for sure. But I think this speaks volumes, just the size of this crowd that's all around us, just how much people care about this community and their investment into this community every day," Lambdin said.

The three Fenton sisters do not hold back when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving.

"Since we've been coming home from college we just started doing this," Amy said. "It's a fun way for the family to get together."

The oldest sister comes in from San Francisco, the youngest from Columbus and Amy is the anchor in Toledo. The sisters race gear included a Pilgrim, turkey and plucked turkey costume.

"It's awesome to come back and see the home town thriving,” said Megan Fenton, the youngest who lives in Columbus. “Be with everybody and be with the sisters."

Megan Fenton said she loves seeing how down has grown and improved in just a few short years.

"Seeing all of the people and the way that Toledo has changed, since in the last five years the expansion and they stuff they’re doing it's just amazing," Megan said.

Lambdin said funds from the race will go toward making sure those in need in our community have a warm meal every day, not just once a year.

