Teen accused in deadly shooting deemed an adult for trial

A 16-year-old teen accused in the shooting death of a young woman in central Toledo is certified to stand trial.

Emannuel Garner faces murder charges after allegedly shooting 20-year-old Deasia Wallace and 15-year-old Tanaysia Young.

Wallace died from her injuries. Young suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the incident happened during a brawl in September that police say got out of control.

Garner received a gunshot wound in the leg during the fight. Detectives say he drove himself to the hospital and attempted to cover up the crime by saying he was shot in a different part of town.

Prosecutors will move forward with the process of having Garner tried as an adult.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.