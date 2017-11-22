Ohio AG candidate announces plan to combat sexual harassment

Democrat Ohio Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach announced a plan to combat sexual harassment that he will put in place if elected.

His plan includes the reinstatement of reforms in the Attorney General's office that were rolled back under questionable circumstances in 2014.

It will also put in place new procedures in public workplaces to end the culture of silence that allows offenders to abuse victims.

"I'm introducing this plan because it's clear that too many in positions of power in our government, whether it's in DC, or Alabama or Columbus, are willing to turn a blind eye to sexual harassment or sweep it under the rug. I have been disgusted by the many reports of sexual harassment and abuse that have come out over the last few weeks, especially those that have come out of our statehouse," said Dettelbach. "Last week, I called on men to speak out against sexual assault and harassment. That's an important start, but it's not enough. We have to act, and that's what I plan to do as Attorney General."

Read Dettelbach's full plan here.

