Wood County Sheriff's Office search for convicted sex offender is over

The Wood County authorities have the convicted felon who walked away from a work release job Tuesday afternoon, in custody.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Franklin Paul Damon Jr. was serving time at the Northwest Community Correction Center. He was originally convicted on a charge of Gross Sexual Imposition in Wood County.

Authorities said Damon walked away from his work release employer along S. Dixie Highway near Portage, OH around 11 a.m.

Wood County authorities confirmed that he was in custody around 4 p.m.

Damon is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender. He has associates in Toledo, Bowling Green and Northwood.

