Oregon police searching for armed robber, accomplice

Oregon police are looking for a white male whom they believed robbed a hotel Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the Sleep Inn by Meijer in Oregon around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man held the clerk at knifepoint and robbed the hotel.

Police are also searching for the person who was driving the vehicle that helped the man get away.

Anyone with information should call the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7139.

