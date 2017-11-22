Police arrest alleged robber shortly after robbery

An armed robbery suspect is now behind bars in Monroe Wednesday morning.

The Monroe Police Department says the suspect went up to a pedestrian in the area of South Macomb Street and East Noble Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and told the victim to throw their wallet on the ground. Police say the suspect then picked up the wallet and fled the scene.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect.

Officers contacted several businesses in the area and warned them of the suspect.

Police say a little while later, employees from the Walgreens at North Monroe Street and Stewart Road said someone matching the description of the suspect just left their store.

Police responded to the store and found the suspect in the area. Police say they searched the suspect and found a black Airsoft-type gun and the victim's wallet in the suspect's pocket.

Police say the suspect confessed to the robbery and is being held in the Monroe County Jail.

