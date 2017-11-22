Mother arrested for allegedly beating, biting child - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mother arrested for allegedly beating, biting child

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo mother accused of endangering her child is now behind bars.

Police arrested Jennifer Bruce after her child came forward about the abuse they received at her hand.

The child told police that Bruce beat them with a belt, punched and choked them and bit them on the thigh. Police say the child had numerous bruises on their body. 

Bruce is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

She will appear in court on November 28.

