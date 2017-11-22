Car crash leaves live wire in roadway

Crews were on the scene of a crash in south Toledo Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on the 1800 block of Glendale Avenue near Broadway Street.

Police say the driver drove off the road and into a metal pole. A downed power line was laying in the road as a result of the crash.

Police say the driver was not hurt.

Toledo Edison crews were also on scene to fix the downed power line.

