13-year-old struck by car in west Toledo, taken to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 13-year-old was taken to Toledo hospital after being hit by car Tuesday night 

Police say Keenan Harris, 13, was crossing Laskey Road near Oakridge Drive around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

Harris was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

The incident remains under investigation.

