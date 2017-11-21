13-year-old struck by car in west Toledo, taken to hospital

A 13-year-old was taken to Toledo hospital after being hit by car Tuesday night

Police say Keenan Harris, 13, was crossing Laskey Road near Oakridge Drive around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

Harris was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.