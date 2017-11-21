One person is dead after car crash near Fallen Timbers shopping mall

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on eastbound US-24 near State Route 64 in Waterville.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Omar Saleh, 24, was driving eastbound on US-24. That's when his car went off the left side of the road and struck a median barrier twice. His car rolled over and he was partially ejected.

Saleh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

