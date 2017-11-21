Two people shot in east Toledo

Two people were shot in east Toledo just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The shooting took place near Earl and Rogers Street

TPD on scene of a reported shooting near the corner of Earl and Rogers in East Toledo pic.twitter.com/fUHvUpt5iU — John Juby (@photogjohn11) November 21, 2017

Oregon dispatch said after the victims were shot, they drove themselves to a restaurant parking lot located on the 2400 block of Navarre Avenue.

Crews assisted the two and took them to a local hospital.

They are in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

