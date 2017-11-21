Two people shot in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two people shot in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were shot in east Toledo just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. 

The shooting took place near Earl and Rogers Street

Oregon dispatch said after the victims were shot, they drove themselves to a restaurant parking lot located on the 2400 block of Navarre Avenue.

Crews assisted the two and took them to a local hospital. 

They are in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

