Safe rides for the day before Thanksgiving

Thursday is the big eating day and Friday is the big shopping day, but Wednesday night is the biggest drinking night of the year.

This Wednesday is when the most citations are issued for driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence all year. Fortunately, there are plenty of options in Toledo for safe rides home.

"I would say to have people download our app. They can go to their Google or Apple store and download it by finding Black and White Cab," said Judith Potter, co-owner of Black and White Cab. "They can also call in. We'll be fully staffed. They can use the IVR, which is the Integrated Voice Recognition system, or they can talk to a live rep."

Despite having 160 vehicles available at Black and White, there is always a higher demand for rides than there are drivers. You can call ahead to schedule a ride as early as Tuesday. Otherwise, expect about a 45 minute to an hour wait.

"We don’t surge prices. The fare is the same if we pick you up at 10 o'clock in the morning or three o'clock in the morning. Our drivers are vetted and fingerprinted. We’re a local company that cares about serving the community," explained Potter.

With Black and White, it also pays to be green. Since their charge is by the mile, and not by the person, if you have up to four riders in a car, or six in a van, the price remains the same.

Uber and Lyft offer incentives to first time users as well.

If you don't want to wait, it may be a good idea to have one of those relatives who are in town come and get you, or designate a sober driver ahead of time.

