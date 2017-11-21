SeaGate Food Bank gets funds for more turkeys

SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio received a $1,000 check Tuesday from the Arab-American Businessmen Association in the Toledo area. Food bank employees said these funds are a blessing because they were short on turkeys this year.

City Council representatives, the mayor and other officials were present at the check presentation. The ceremony took place Tuesday evening at the food bank.

Food bank employees said the $1,000 check will be able to feed at least 100 families this Thanksgiving.

"We did end up buying some, and you know we kinda crossed our fingers to hope that the money does come through and yeah.God provides," said Mindy Rapp, Operations Manager at the food bank.

This is the second year that the organization has helped out the food bank during Thanksgiving.

The turkeys will be distributed to families in need in the Toledo area. SeaGate Food Bank serves more than 120,000 people a month.

