More than two dozen TPS students receive free turkey for Thanksgiving

More than two dozen TPS students will have a Turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

The free birds were handed out Tuesday at Martin Luther King Academy on Dorr Street, by WTOL 11's Andrew Kinsey.

His non-profit organization, Andrew Cares, supplied the Turkeys and Apple pies to the students and their families.

It's part of his mission to help disadvantaged inner city youth.

"The support that 'Andrew Cares' has given us over the last few years has just been tremendous. From helping out our young men with uniforms, to just being there in a supportive way. Whenever we called, 'Andrew Cares' has answered that call," said the MLK Academy for Boys Assistant, William White.

"Our students clearly understand and recognize that there are people in the community who want to cheer for their success and are constantly cheering for their success. And they embody that everyday in their daily actions," said William Ward, principal of MLK Academy.

Andrew Cares helps kids in grades K through 5 throughout the school year, offering mentorship and free school gear and supplies.

It's self-funded, operating solely off volunteer support.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.