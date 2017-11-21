TPD pulls truck out of Ottawa River - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD pulls truck out of Ottawa River

POINT PLACE, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police pulled a pick up truck from the Ottawa River Tuesday morning on 127th in Point Place. 

Police said  the truck had been in the water for a little over a week. The driver of the truck went through a guardrail at the end of the road, went airborne and right into the water.

The driver is facing charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

