TPD pulls truck out of Ottawa River

Toledo Police pulled a pick up truck from the Ottawa River Tuesday morning on 127th in Point Place.

Police said the truck had been in the water for a little over a week. The driver of the truck went through a guardrail at the end of the road, went airborne and right into the water.

The driver is facing charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

