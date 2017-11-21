Toledo works toward saving money on electric bill

The city of Toledo is working on saving money on its electric bill, and keep the streets safe.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson has asked for $400,000 through Smart City legislation. This would change all of Toledo's street lights to LED technology.

Recently, the Smart City Pilot program finished in the Old South End, changing 200 of its light bulbs to the more energy efficient technology.

