Man could face up to 25 years behind bars after crime committed as teen

A man accused of breaking into a home and shooting a man several times took a plea deal Tuesday.

Court documents state that Robert Nealy said he was going to kill Kevin Russell as he stood him firing shots.

Nealy was a teenager at the time of incident. During his court appearance Tuesday he was bound over to adult court.

He was found guilty of attempt to commit murder and aggravated robbery.

He will be sentenced in December and could face up to 25 years behind bars.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.