Ohio State, Michigan rivalry helped collect food for needy families

TPS elementary students are doing their part to help out families in need this holiday season, while taking part in a little competition at the same time.

Kids at Deveaux Elementary held a food drive for a week, utilizing the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry to collect the most food they could.

The kids selected which team they thought would win, then collected food for that team to ensure they would come out on top.

The students were also decked out in Ohio State or Michigan gear as boxes of food were packed up on Tuesday.

This year, students collected 1,600 cans on food, with the Ohio State team being the winner.

The food will be donated to Augsburg Lutheran Church on Sylvania Avenue.

Teachers say this friendly competition shows kids the importance of helping those in need.

