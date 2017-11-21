Officials searching for underage females victimized by 27-year-old man on social media

(WTOL) - Police are asking underage girls who may have been preyed on by a 27-year-old man online to come forward.

Investigators say Daniel Jason Wnek was in contact with an 11-year-old girl, and believe she is not the only one.

They believe Wnek has chatted and possibly met up with other underage girls. Investigators say Wnek connects with them through Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram using the name Justin Yates, or user name jyates.

Police recently arrested Wnek in Florida on charges of coercion and enticement and transfer of obscene material to minors.

Wnek is waiting to be extradited back to Ohio to face a judge on these charges.

Investigators are asking those who were contacted by Wnek to contact the FBI at 419-221-5605 or the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office at 419-739-6565.

