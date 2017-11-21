Northwood Local Schools dedicate new building

Students and staff of Northwood Local Schools now have a new building to learn in which to learn and teach.

The school's dedication of the new building celebrated the merging of traditions and history with a state-of-the-art campus.

The 130,000 square-foot facility will hold preschool to twelfth grade students. It replaced three original buildings that were around 50 to 90 years old.

Northwood Schools superintendent Greg Clark says there is a lot to look to forward to with the new facility.

"One of the most rewarding things for me is seeing our younger kids and older kids having the opportunity to interact and do some mentoring and things like that," Clark said.

The new building includes a barrel roof cathedral main entrance, LED lighting, interactive displays, natural ambient lighting and collaborative spaces.

Elements from Onley Elementary are also incorporated into the new school in the forms of a trophy case and the gate from the courtyard of the 1938 building.

