2 armed men rob Toledo gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Toledo gas station Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco on 4458 Monroe Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say two men entered the gas station with their hoods up. When the clerk asked the men to take down their hoods, police say the first man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police say the second man, also armed, went behind the counter and stole items. Police say the men fled the gas station toward Stannard Drive.

The first man is described as a black male standing at five feet six inches and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black cloth gloves and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Police say the second man is described as standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black mask and black cloth gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

