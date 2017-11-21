Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: Nov. 19, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge, Jerry reaches back 11 years ago to the Coingate scandal, a case that gripped the city. Jerry talks to Garrison Walters who extensively researched the case for his book 'Coingate.' They talk about the events leading up and the future of Tom Now, who was convicted in the scandal.

Jerry and Walters also discuss the media frenzy that surrounded the trial and the case's effects on Toledo.

