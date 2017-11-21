Local dentist offers free care

One local dentist is giving back this holiday season.

Doctor Jon Frankel offered free dental services on Wednesday for those who can't afford a trip to the dentist.

The appointments were on a first-come, first-serve basis at Jon Frankel Dentistry.

The free service started at 7 a.m. and went until noon, but patients started lining up outside the office at 4 a.m.

The dental care was for patients in need of dental work but had no insurance.

The staff said it was hard to turn people away, but they will see nearly 80 patients in a half-days time.

Dr. Pamela Weitzel has been with the office for years and says Dr. Jon Frankel started Free Dental Day eight years ago.

She says it's their way to give back during Thanksgiving to honor all that they have to be grateful for.

"We all work together to make sure that people have a Thanksgiving where they're happy, where they're healthy, and where they can enjoy their turkey and smile with friends and family," Dr. Weitzel said.

The staff estimated that they performed thousands of dollars of dental work from cleanings, fillings, extractions and more.

