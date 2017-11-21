Dog shot during home invasion - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dog shot during home invasion

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A dog was taken to the emergency vet after being shot during a home invasion.

The invasion occurred at a home on the 700 block of Williamsville.

Police say two people were home when they heard a noise in the back of the house and their dog barking.

Police say they went to investigate but did not see anyone, but heard a gunshot.

Police say an unknown suspect shot their dog through the sliding glass door in the back of the house. 

The dog's condition is unknown.

