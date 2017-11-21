Cherry Street's mission is to serve the needy on Thanksgiving

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is gearing up to serve more than 2,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need.



The mission is teaming with the Real Seafood Company and its owner Mike Gibbons for the eighth year in a row to not only hand out meals in house, but also deliver them to a thousand homes in the area.



“It’s a big family affair for them. Sometimes there’s standing room only with his staff competing to serve on that day,” said Dan Rogers, president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.



All of the Thanksgiving food prep and delivery happens on top of the mission's day-to-day operations, where they serve a thousand meals daily out of their headquarters and kitchen, Mac Street Café.



“We don’t believe poverty and homelessness are separate issues. We know there's a linkage, but we don’t treat them like they’re the same. Here we know that homelessness is poverty without an address. So when you think about the men, women and children that we serve, they are in poverty,” Rogers said.



Cherry Street Mission Ministries has 85 paid staff members and more than 3,000 annual volunteers.



However, they still need support in the form of donations.



“Always in that order, right? People before money. Money follows people, not the other way around,” Rogers said.



Rogers believes Thanksgiving is one of the most important days for his organization to do their work.



“It’s the only holiday that is about food,” he said. “And with that, you could easily say that it’s the most important meal of the year.”

If you missed out on this Thanksgiving dinner, there will be another dinner at Mac Street Cafe Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"That's what's important to us, is to provide and experience where they come in a nice restaurant for people who don't have an opportunity to do that other than this. We make it our best effort that they're getting really great food and really great service and they have a great time," said Mike Gibbons, owner of Main Street Mission.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.